Punjab Ombudsman Provides Relief Of Rs55.4mln To 40 Applicants

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, pending financial relief of Rs 55.4 million was paid to 40 applicants belonging to different districts.

According to the Ombudsman office spokesperson, the grants were paid under the heads of pension, farewell, financial aid, monthly grant, GP fund, marriage grant and others by various departments including

Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund board, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, education Department, school Education Department, District Health Authority, Local Government and Community Development, District Health Authority, District Education Authority, Accounts Office, Municipal Corporation and others.

