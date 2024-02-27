Punjab Ombudsman Provides Relief To 53 Petitioners
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan had cleared the outstanding dues of the 53 petitioners to provide relief to the civil employees and citizens of the province.
According to the details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Sulaiman Khan , Punjab Government Servants had created the Valant Fund board comprising the Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Secretary Labor and Human Resources Department Punjab, Welfare Fund Board, District Monitoring Officer education and Punjab Social Protection Authority in various districts.
More than 758,000 rupees had been provided to 53 petitioners whose cases including educational scholarships, farewell grants, death grants, monthly grants and marriage grants were pending due to various reasons for long.
Educational grants worth Rs. 852,000 were also provided to the 22 citizens.
The civil employees of the Punjab government and citizens from different districts lauded the effort of the Ombudsman Punjab Major(R)Azam Suleman Khan for playing an effective role in resolving their grievances.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC towards angioplasty for patients suffering of heart attacks21 seconds ago
-
AIG Welfare hands over souvenirs to martyrs’ families10 minutes ago
-
LDA,MCL remove illegal structures10 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city20 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to review anti polio drive20 minutes ago
-
DC directs ACs, magistrates for complete supervision of polio teams30 minutes ago
-
Frivolous calls nuisance for Rescue 1122 in Dera30 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Airport area30 minutes ago
-
Railways facilitates citizens with stop-overs30 minutes ago
-
Thundershower, strong winds forecast for most areas of Sindh30 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive, administers drops to children40 minutes ago
-
SP hold “Khuli Katchery” to address public complaints40 minutes ago