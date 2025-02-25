Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Striving For Speedy Justice: Adviser

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Punjab ombudsman striving for speedy justice: adviser

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Adviser to Punjab Ombudsman Captain (R) Atta Muhammad Khan has said that the institution is working for speedy accountability and justice to ensure the protection of rights of the public.

He expressed these views during a meeting with civil society representatives Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar, Mian Ijaz Anjum, Chaudhry Afaq and Mian Sarfaraz Nawaz. He said the injustice done to a person is assessed and its real consequences are known and remedied. "A complaint is decided within 30 to 45 days and a copy of the decision can be downloaded for free from our website and mobile app in case of a decision," he added.

Atta Muhammad Khan said that in case of problems and complaints faced by provincial departments, every citizen can apply to the office of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab and in this regard, civil society representatives should raise awareness in society to remove problems and difficulties faced by the public, so that their problems can be resolved on a priority basis.

He said that action was taken against mismanagement, negligence, corruption or malpractice in the provision of government services by all provincial departments or their employees. In case of a complaint, people can contact 24/7 helpline 1050, he added.

