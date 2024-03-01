Punjab Ombudsman’s 100% performance extends Rs 22bn benefit to government, complainants

Punjab Ombudsman’s 100 percent performance in the year 2023 translated into an over Rs 22 billion benefit to the government and the complainants, said Advisor to Punjab Ombudsman in Vehari

In a statement issued here Friday, Qazi Muhammad Ashfaq Qureshi said that Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan has submitted the annual performance report of the Ombudsman Office for the year 2023 to the Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rahman and the Governor has commended the Punjab Ombudsman on extending relief to the people on their complaints against provincial departments.

Ashfaq Qureshi said the Governor has also appreciated the Punjab Ombudsman on digitalization of operations to improve complainants’ outreach to the Mohtasib Office by making full use of Information Technology facilities and tools, and resolving problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority.

He further stated that writing decisions in urdu language also drew commendation, making them easily comprehensible by ordinary complainants.

The Advisor said that all the 35139 complaints the Punjab Ombudsman office received in the year 2023 were resolved that translated into benefit worth Rs 22.504 billion to the government and complaints. He explained that 26,229 Kanal state land and private property, all worth Rs 15.834 billion was retrieved in the wake of enforcement of Ombudsman’s decisions while financial benefit extended to the complainants was calculated at Rs 6.

669 billion in 2023.

The number of complaints were higher than any previous year showing improved level of trust of the people on Ombudsman’s Office, he said adding that 7212 complaints were received against police, 5980 against local governments, 5678 against Revenue department, 2531 against Primary and secondary healthcare, 1961 against school education and 1563 against district administrations.

Exactly 119 complainants also got their right to job honoured under section 17-A of Punjab Civil Servants Rules 1974. Punjab Ombudsman’s decisions can be challenged before the Governor, ASshfaq Qureshi said and added that the ratio of decisions upheld after appeals stood at 99.95 per cent.

Detailing history Qazi said that hundreds of thousands of complaints were resolved by the Punjab Ombudsman during last 27 years since 1996 and disposal ratio was 99.32 per cent.

He said, Punjab Ombudsman’s offices were now working in all the districts and a process to build own offices has also been undertaken. A research and development wing has also started working to identify basic factors behind corruption with an aim to recommend reforms.

He said, 1050 helpline of Punjab Ombudsman remains operational seven days a week and a mobile application has also been launched that can enable people communicate with the Ombudsman’s office either in Urdu or English languages. People can also get their complaint registered on web site: ‘www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk’.

