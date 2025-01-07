Punjab Ombudsperson For Women Resolves Inheritance, Harassment Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Provincial Ombudsperson for Women in Punjab Nabeela Hakim Ali Khan visited the Regional Office in Bahawalpur. She heard 16 cases related to women's inheritance rights and 4 cases of workplace harassment. In 9 of the inheritance cases, women were able to reclaim their land, valued in the millions of rupees. Provincial Ombudsperson Nabeela Hakim said that women cannot be deprived of their inheritance rights under any circumstances. She mentioned that there are 9 regional offices of the Ombudsperson for Women operating in Punjab, and district-level offices will soon be established in Southern Punjab as well.
She emphasized that the Punjab government is taking significant steps for the welfare of women. Providing protection to women and ensuring their economic stability is our responsibility so that they can advance in every field of life with dignity and confidence, she added. It was noted that over the past two years, more than 250 property cases have been resolved at the Regional Office of the Ombudsperson for Women in Bahawalpur.
