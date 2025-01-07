Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsperson For Women Resolves Inheritance, Harassment Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Punjab Ombudsperson for Women resolves inheritance, harassment cases

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Provincial Ombudsperson for Women in Punjab Nabeela Hakim Ali Khan visited the Regional Office in Bahawalpur. She heard 16 cases related to women's inheritance rights and 4 cases of workplace harassment. In 9 of the inheritance cases, women were able to reclaim their land, valued in the millions of rupees. Provincial Ombudsperson Nabeela Hakim said that women cannot be deprived of their inheritance rights under any circumstances. She mentioned that there are 9 regional offices of the Ombudsperson for Women operating in Punjab, and district-level offices will soon be established in Southern Punjab as well.

She emphasized that the Punjab government is taking significant steps for the welfare of women. Providing protection to women and ensuring their economic stability is our responsibility so that they can advance in every field of life with dignity and confidence, she added. It was noted that over the past two years, more than 250 property cases have been resolved at the Regional Office of the Ombudsperson for Women in Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Women Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodo ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..

2 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE

Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE

7 minutes ago
 AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues anno ..

AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced

17 minutes ago
 Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

51 minutes ago
 China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 ml ..

China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of imp ..

Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees

2 hours ago
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per ..

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

2 hours ago
 UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

3 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

4 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan