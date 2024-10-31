Punjab Ombudsperson Stresses Women Protection From Violence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim Ali said on Thursday that protection of women from violence of all kinds was imperative for national development.
Talking to the media after hearing inheritance cases of women at Regional Office Faisalabad, she said that women could not be deprived of their share in the inheritance property.
She said that women were an integral part of the society and their rights were protected strictly in the law. The regional ombudsperson office was striving hard to protect women’s rights at maximum extent in addition to providing necessary facilities during their visit to the regional office for filing cases and attending their hearing, she added.
She said that Punjab government was also committed for betterment and empowerment of women so that they could easily contribute in the national development without any fear of violence.
In the past, the women were brutally treated and denied for their rights, but now their rights would be protected at all levels, she said, adding that strict action would also be taken against the violators without any discrimination.
She said that share of women in inheritance property was accepted by the Islamic Shariah.
She also stressed the need of awareness among the women about protection of their rights and said that the government had enforced the Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act 2021 which would fully protect all rights of female community about inheritance property.
She said that office of Punjab ombudsperson was established in 2021. It had so far received about 9000 complaints from the women and provided them relief of Rs.13 billion, she added.
She said that regional offices of Punjab ombudsperson were already working at regional level but now this facility was being extended at district level so that the women could approach ombudsperson office in their respective districts easily.
