Punjab Ombudsperson urges women to speak up against harassment, promises justice

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Punjab's Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim, on Friday urged women to speak up against harassment and promised that the state would stand by them with no leniency to law violators and those who disregard women’s dignity.

Nabila Hakim visited Multan and inspected various departments in line with instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the implementation of the province’s zero-tolerance policy against the harassment of women.

The Punjab Ombudspersopn for Women conducted surprise inspections of various government departments including Health and sports. She reviewed the performance of anti-harassment committees established in these offices and addressed several complaints on the spot.

"Harassment of women in the workplace is an intolerable offense, and strict action is being taken against those involved," said Nabila Hakim. She expressed strong displeasure over the inactive harassment committees and instructed immediate departmental action against the officials responsible.

She stressed, “Words are no longer enough; the time for practical measures has come.

Banners outlining anti-harassment laws must be clearly displayed in every institution to ensure awareness of rights and responsibilities.”

The Ombudsperson emphasized the immediate and mandatory formation of anti-harassment committees in all public and private institutions. “Silence in the face of complaints is now equivalent to complicity. Women must speak up, and the state will stand with them,” she added.

Nabila Hakim stated that making workplaces safe for women is a top priority for the government. “Anyone who remains silent about harassment will be considered an accomplice,” she warned, asserting that no leniency will be shown in cases of law violations.

Speaking to the media later, she revealed that anti-harassment committees have been activated in 22 departments. “Harassing women is a red line for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,” she said, adding that institutions have been instructed to prominently display codes of conduct to reinforce accountability and awareness.