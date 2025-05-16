Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsperson's Advisor Receives 21 New Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Punjab Ombudsperson's Advisor receives 21 new complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Multan Regional Advisor to Punjab Ombudsperson Mahmood Javed Bhatti chaired an open court at Shujabad Baldia hall where he heard complaints against maladministration of provincial departments.

Official sources said on Friday that regional advisor's visit to Shujabad was part of efforts to reach out to people across Multan region, provide them swift justice at door step and create awareness among the people about Ombudsperson office's procedures of receiving and deciding complaints.

Ombudsperson's Advisor heard complaints that were already under process and also received 21 new complaints and issued appropriate orders after hearing.

Earlier, Multan advisor Mahmood Javed Bhatti also attended a seminar at government graduate college in Shujabad and informed students and teachers that people can file complaints with the office of Punjab Ombudsperson on a simple plain paper without hiring a lawyer. He said, they can deliver application by post or electronic/digital communication means and the office can respond them through short message service (SMS) about date of hearing. Complaints can be filed with the Ombudsman head office in Lahore or with the regional office.

The complaints of the people are decided in shortest possible time, he added.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

17 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

17 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

17 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

17 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan