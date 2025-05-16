Punjab Ombudsperson's Advisor Receives 21 New Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Multan Regional Advisor to Punjab Ombudsperson Mahmood Javed Bhatti chaired an open court at Shujabad Baldia hall where he heard complaints against maladministration of provincial departments.
Official sources said on Friday that regional advisor's visit to Shujabad was part of efforts to reach out to people across Multan region, provide them swift justice at door step and create awareness among the people about Ombudsperson office's procedures of receiving and deciding complaints.
Ombudsperson's Advisor heard complaints that were already under process and also received 21 new complaints and issued appropriate orders after hearing.
Earlier, Multan advisor Mahmood Javed Bhatti also attended a seminar at government graduate college in Shujabad and informed students and teachers that people can file complaints with the office of Punjab Ombudsperson on a simple plain paper without hiring a lawyer. He said, they can deliver application by post or electronic/digital communication means and the office can respond them through short message service (SMS) about date of hearing. Complaints can be filed with the Ombudsman head office in Lahore or with the regional office.
The complaints of the people are decided in shortest possible time, he added.
