MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State Shabbir Ali Qureshi said South Punjab was on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Chief Minister Punjab is paying special attention to the development of backward areas", quoted the minister in a statement issued here Saturday after meeting with Chief Minister Usman Bazdar in Lahore the other day.

He said during the meeting he had requested the CM to fulfill his promises made earlier with regard to appointing Assistant Commissioner, Tehsildar and all other officers of departments concerned in the newly announced tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of district Muzaffargarh.

He said he had also put forward request to make the new tehsil fully functional to resolve native's problems at their doorstep.

He said Punjab Chief Minister was also invited to visit Kot Addu, which he has accepted forthwith.