Punjab only province which achieved it tax target: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government worked day and night to put the economy of the province on the right track.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that Punjab was the only province which had achieved the tax target as 24.7 per cent increase had been reported during the revenue collection of last financial year by Punjab Revenue Authority.

Similarly, there was 18 per cent increase in the tax collection target of Excise department.

Usman Buzdar said that special incentives were given to the business community to minimise the economic impact of corona pandemic. He said that Punjab was the only province whose tax revenue target was in surplus.

The incompetence of former rulers had badly affected the economy of the province, he added. He said that the previous government had made the province bankrupted.