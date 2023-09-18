Open Menu

Punjab Open, Suitable For Investment :CM

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the Punjab government was endeavouring to attain the target of durable progress in the province by benefitting from the experiences of China.

He is talking in a reception dinner which was hosted by the Ambassador of Pakistan in Beijing Moin-ul-Haque in his honour in Beijing. Official delegation of the Punjab government was warmly welcomed by the Ambassador on reaching the Embassy, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

On the occasion, the CM said that Punjab is open as well as suitable for investment and investment process is being simplified through one window operation.

Naqvi disclosed that special concessions would be granted to the Chinese investors for making investments in Punjab. Ambassador of Pakistan in Beijing Moin-ul-Haque said that the arrival of a delegation under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi from Punjab is welcoming.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil participated in the dinner.

Senior officials of the Pakistan Embassy also participated in the ceremony held at Beijing.

