Punjab Orange Line: Fares For Aged, People With Special Needs, Women, Students Cut Down

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students cut down

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 12th, 2022) The Punjab government on Friday announced concessionary fares for aged, people with special needs, women and students traveling in Orange Line Metro train.
Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi made this decision while chairing a meeting in the provincial capital .


The CM decided to fix phase-wise fares of the train along with free travel facilities for aged people and people with special needs while concessionary tickets would be introduced for students and women.
Former chairman planning and development Salman Ghani and former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar also constituted an advisory body to convert the Orange Line Metro Train to solar energy.
CM said, "The stations of the Orange Line Train will be equipped with solar system,”.


CM Elahi also made announcement to launch pilot project for electric buses in Lahore, sayingthat his government would provide public with facility to travel in environment-friendly buses.
The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) last year in August suggested the provincial government to introduce a distance-based fares for Orange Line metro train commuters.
The PMA had also suggested the government to charge Rs20 fare for 0-5km distance, Rs30 for 5-10km, Rs40 for 10-15km, Rs50 for 15-20km, Rs60 for 20-25km and Rs70 for 25km and above distance.
The commercial operation of the Orange Line metro train started in October 2020 with a flat fare of Rs40 per/trip.

