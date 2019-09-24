Punjab orders intensifying anti-dengue campaign in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:Provincial government has issued a set of instructions to all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to intensify campaign against dengue in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

District administrations should run aggressive media campaign for awareness among people on prevention,cure and overpower shortage of manpower and medicines immediately, says an official release.

All deputy commissioners were directed to form mobile anti-dengue squads and all DCs and ACs would be bound to convene anti-dengue meetings regularly.

Provincial government deputed special secretary higher education and secretary I&C are focal persons for anti-dengue campaign.

The department of information and culture would be responsible to convey information to media and people in line with anti-dengue awareness campaign.

Legislators would also join the awareness campaign for greater awareness among the people on hazards of dengue.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu has conveyed instructions to deputy commissioners and relevant departments for strict compliance."We all need to work jointly on a war footing for success of anti-dengue campaign," commissioner said.