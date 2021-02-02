Punjab PAC Chairman visits Social Welfare Division Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for social welfare, Baitul Maal and Chairman of provincial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday called upon the philanthropists to come forward and help out the Social Welfare Department in welfare services.

During his visit to various institutions of Social Welfare Department Rawalpindi including crisis center, industrial training center, sewing center, model children home, afiyat, gehwara, kashana and darul amaan, the provincial minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance and progress of all sections and sister organizations of the Social Welfare Department.

He also reviewed the development projects of the Department and directed the contractors working on it to expedite their works with no compromise on quality.

The minister, on the occasion, also distributed gifts among the trainers.

Director Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Punjab, Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Nabeela Shahid and officials of the other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.