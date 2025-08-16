Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Today is a day to renew our pledge and honor the heroic deeds of our brave soldiers who, in the battle for truth and unity, achieved a historic victory against a seven-times larger India in the imposed war, a triumph that will be remembered forever.
This was remarked by Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, during her address at the closing ceremony of the Grand Musical Night organized by the Punjab Arts Council here Saturday, to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.
She said that to pay tribute to the country's heroes and celebrate Independence Day with grandeur, splendid programs were organized across all major cities of Punjab. "The Rawalpindi Division was adorned like a bride", she said.
She also lauded the performance of the artists during the show who showcased captivating performances filled with patriotic fervor.
Muhammad Shakoor, Director of Punjab Arts Council in his address, said that artists were the ambassadors of culture who present their country’s heritage in the finest manner. "Pakistani artists are also showcasing their culture admirably for paying tribute to the national heroes", he added.
Renowned singer Bano Rahmat performed soulful patriotic songs and enchanting melodies, while Arshad Khan, Rizwana Khan, Shehryar Nasir, Mahmoda Kanwal, and Ishaq presented remarkable songs. Suleman Sunni compered the event with great finesse.
A large number of families attended the concluding event. The program continued till late night. The audience praised the Arts Council administration in glowing terms for organizing such a high-quality and splendid event.
