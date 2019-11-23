UrduPoint.com
Punjab Pavilion At Lok Mela Continues To Attract Large Crowds

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:24 PM

Punjab Pavilion set by Punjab Council of the Arts at Folk Festival in Lok Virsa has got special attention of visitors due to its unique cultural heritage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Pavilion set by Punjab Council of the Arts at Folk Festival in Lok Virsa has got special attention of visitors due to its unique cultural heritage.

A large number of people are daily visiting Punjab Pavilion that offers traditional Punjabi foods like 'Sarson ka saag', corn bread, dahibalay and lassi.

The tomb of Ghazi Khan who is the founder of Dera Ghazi Khan City has been presented for the first time in Punjab Pavilion.

Artisans from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions participate in the festival.

Punjab Pavilion reflects Punjab culture in true spirit where local and foreign visitors are showing their keen interest.

Folk singers are also performing the whole day to entertain visitors.

