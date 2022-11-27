UrduPoint.com

Punjab Pavilion Becomes Centre Of Attention At Lok Mela

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Around 50 stalls of artisans had been decorated in the Punjab Pavilion at the Pakistan National Council of Arts, in which as many as 100 skilled craftsmen were engaged in the work.

According to Punjab Arts Council spokesman Muhammad Salman, Punjab is the land of five rivers, and its culture is very attractive and centuries old. He said that whether it was pottery work, chalk, Khas, Dari on desi khadi, Gotaknari, the art of soldering or wood, stone, artisans of ivory, metal or textile, and the art of tapestry was displayed in the Punjab Pavilion and were engrossed in the creation of their works of art.

Among the artisans were Hajran Bibi Chungir Sazi from Bahawalpur, Shahada Bibi Kasihda Kari, Ibrahim Alam pottery Work, Asma Zahoor Kishda Kari from Multan, Muhammad Ahmed Block Printing, Zeeshan Rashid Camal Bone Work, Shah Jahan Begum Moti Work, Surya Abdullah chenri making and Abdul Rehman Camel Skinwork, Muhammad Aslam Khasa making from Faisalabad, Muhammad Riaz Lacquer Art, Kaneez Fatima Chhabi Making, Sarfraz Hussain Khadi from Gujranwala, Ghulam Abbas Desi Dari Khas, Zulfikar Ali Blue Pottery from Lahore, Ziaul Haq Woodwork, Muhammad Afsar Khan Brass work, Fauzia Naheed doll-making from Rawalpindi, Hafeez Nasir Zari work, Zahida Sultana Crocia work and Ghulam Hussain stone carving are worth mentioning here.

At the festival, he added, Shaukat Dholi was also entertaining the fans. The Punjab folk dance party showcased its art while regional traditional food stalls were also set up in the Punjab Pavilion, cornbread, greens, butter, Chatti ki lassi, and others were very popular.

Punjab Pavilion was visited by domestic and foreign tourists in numbers every day.

