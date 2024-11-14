Open Menu

Punjab Pavilion Shines Bright At Lok Mela Festival 2024, Draws Massive Crowds

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Punjab Pavilion shines bright at Lok Mela festival 2024, draws massive crowds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Punjab pavilion is stealing the show at Lok Mela, Islamabad' s 10-day annual festival, which kicked off on November 8 and will continue until November 17, 2024 where vibrant celebration showcases the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, with a special focus on Punjab's traditions.

A report aired by a private news channel stated that the Punjab Pavilion has emerged as the top attraction at Lok Mela 2024, drawing in thousands of visitors daily.

The pavilion's stunning display of Punjab's rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, Jewelery and mouth-watering cuisine has captivated audiences.

"The response of citizens has been overwhelming," said Punjab Pavilion's curator.

"We are thrilled to see people from all over Pakistan and abroad appreciating Punjab's vibrant culture," said an official of Lok Virsa.

The Punjab pavilion's popularity has led to extended viewing hours to accommodate the large crowds, said another official.

Citizens also praised the Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela 2024, expressing pride and nostalgia.

"The Punjab Pavilion is the heartbeat of Lok Mela, showcasing our rich cultural heritage in all its glory," said a visitor from Islamabad.

"I am thrilled to see our province's vibrant traditions, mouth-watering cuisine and mesmerizing Bangra performances under one roof," said a female visitor comes from Lahore.

"Punjab Pavilion has exceeded my expectations," exclaimed Maria Bhatti from Karachi.

"The authentic display of Punjabi attire, handicrafts and jewelry is breathtaking. It is a true representation of our cultural identity", said a family.

"The Punjab Pavilion is a nostalgic haven," shared Nusrat Fatima from Multan.

"Walking through the pavilion brought back fond memories of my childhood, surrounded by the warmth and hospitality of Punjab," said a shopkeeper.

"Punjab Pavilion embodies the spirit of Pakistan," stated Dr. Tahir from Islamabad.

"It is a testament to our nation's diversity, richness and cultural heritage, said a youngster, adding, I am proud to see our province shining at Lok Mela 2024."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Punjab Jewelry November Family All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

11 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

11 hours ago
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

12 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

12 hours ago
 Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

11 hours ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

12 hours ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

12 hours ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan