Punjab Pavilion shines bright at Lok Mela festival 2024, draws massive crowds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Punjab pavilion is stealing the show at Lok Mela, Islamabad' s 10-day annual festival, which kicked off on November 8 and will continue until November 17, 2024 where vibrant celebration showcases the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, with a special focus on Punjab's traditions.

A report aired by a private news channel stated that the Punjab Pavilion has emerged as the top attraction at Lok Mela 2024, drawing in thousands of visitors daily.

The pavilion's stunning display of Punjab's rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, Jewelery and mouth-watering cuisine has captivated audiences.

"The response of citizens has been overwhelming," said Punjab Pavilion's curator.

"We are thrilled to see people from all over Pakistan and abroad appreciating Punjab's vibrant culture," said an official of Lok Virsa.

The Punjab pavilion's popularity has led to extended viewing hours to accommodate the large crowds, said another official.

Citizens also praised the Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela 2024, expressing pride and nostalgia.

"The Punjab Pavilion is the heartbeat of Lok Mela, showcasing our rich cultural heritage in all its glory," said a visitor from Islamabad.

"I am thrilled to see our province's vibrant traditions, mouth-watering cuisine and mesmerizing Bangra performances under one roof," said a female visitor comes from Lahore.

"Punjab Pavilion has exceeded my expectations," exclaimed Maria Bhatti from Karachi.

"The authentic display of Punjabi attire, handicrafts and jewelry is breathtaking. It is a true representation of our cultural identity", said a family.

"The Punjab Pavilion is a nostalgic haven," shared Nusrat Fatima from Multan.

"Walking through the pavilion brought back fond memories of my childhood, surrounded by the warmth and hospitality of Punjab," said a shopkeeper.

"Punjab Pavilion embodies the spirit of Pakistan," stated Dr. Tahir from Islamabad.

"It is a testament to our nation's diversity, richness and cultural heritage, said a youngster, adding, I am proud to see our province shining at Lok Mela 2024."