Punjab Pavilion To Showcase Provincial Culture In Lok Mela

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Executive Director Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Muhammad Majid Tanveer on Wednesday visited PAC Rawalpindi where he was briefed on the council's performance and activities.

Director PAC Sajjad Hussain, while briefing on forthcoming Lok Virsa Festival said 50 master artisans from across the province have been invited to the Punjab Pavilion.

He said, "Folk artists from all corners of Punjab will perform at the festival, with traditional dances like Bhangra, Luddi, Jhumar, and Simi being showcased in the pavilion."

He informed that the historical architectural structures and glimpses of a traditional village would also be featured as part of the Punjab Pavilion.

Executive Director Muhammad Majid Tanveer said the festival will vividly represent the colors of every part of Punjab, highlighting the province's rich cultural diversity. He acknowledged that the Punjab government was playing a valuable role in promoting arts and culture in the region.

Later ,the executive director also inaugurated an art exhibition featuring artworks by Khurram Shahbaz Babri, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, and Muhammad Younas Rumi. Majid Tanveer encouraged the artists, noting that artists are regarded as messengers of peace worldwide.

He appreciated PAC Rawalpindi's commitment to providing a platform for artists, where young painters can exhibit their work without any fee.

