Punjab PDWP Approve 4 Development Schemes Worth Rs 4.51 Bln

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:08 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of Roads & Bridges and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 4,510.342 million (4.51034 billion) These schemes were approved in the 13th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by P&D Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

The approved development schemes included as Rehabilitation/Widening & Improvement of Bhera Bhalwal Road Length 24.80 km, District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 828.258 million, Dualization of road from Amra to Sahana Lok length 10.25 km, (Phase=I, approx.

length=6 km), District Mandi Baha-ud-Din at the cost of Rs. 640.478 million, Dualization of Taxila to H.M.C Farooqia Road, length 10.80 km, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,386.421 million and Provision of Clean Drinking Water in Pilot Areas of UC-99, 100 & 101, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 1,655.185 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief (Coordination) Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

