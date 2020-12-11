Punjab PDWP approves 5 development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6341.654 million.

The schemes were approved in the 17th meeting of the PDWP of fiscal year 2020-21, presided over by Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

The approved development schemes included establishment of the University of Chakwal at the cost of Rs 1,457.113 million, establishment of Mother & Child Block, Teaching Hospital, DG Khan at the cost of Rs 3,849.108 million, capacity building of EPA Punjab for Enforcement of Environmental Standards in Punjab including Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Industrial Estates (IEs) under J&C Programme (revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs 226.

133 million, study regarding capacity building of the DGPR Punjab to counter emerging challenges of Electronic & Digital Media (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 9.300 million and establishment of High Dependency Isolation Units across Punjab at the cost of Rs 800 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.