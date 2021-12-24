UrduPoint.com

Punjab PDWP Approves Five Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Punjab PDWP approves five development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 42,309.203 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 42,309.203 million.

These schemes were approved in the meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement Project at the cost of Rs. 25,500 million, Establishment of Project Management Unit: Revamping Work of DHQ/THQ Hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs.

1.095.893 million, Provision of Air Rescue Service in Punjab at the cost of Rs. 1,1631 million, Extension/ Improvement of Water Supply Scheme Southern City, Okara (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 925.180 million and Upgradation and Environmental Improvement of Chungi No. 9 Disposal Station Multan at the cost of Rs. 3,157.130 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Okara All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to counter virus of disinformat ..

Pakistan committed to counter virus of disinformation through int'l cooperation: ..

1 minute ago
 Governor felicitates Christian community on Christ ..

Governor felicitates Christian community on Christmas

1 minute ago
 SU extends last date for annual examinations onlin ..

SU extends last date for annual examinations online forms and fee submission

1 minute ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country; to reduce ..

Rain likely at various parts of country; to reduce smog/fog

1 minute ago
 Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

23 minutes ago
 Russia Adds SMA Drug Risdiplam to State Procuremen ..

Russia Adds SMA Drug Risdiplam to State Procurement List - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.