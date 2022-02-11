Punjab PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Public Buildings and Communication & Works departments with an estimated cost of Rs 1,920.912 million.

The schemes were approved in the 61st meeting of the PDWP of fiscal year 2021-22 with Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair, here on Friday.

The approved schemes included renovation and reconstruction of Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lawrence Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs 671.877 million and construction of a new administration block at the Lahore High Court at the cost of Rs 1,249.035 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and senior representatives of provincial departments attended the meeting.