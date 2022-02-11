UrduPoint.com

Punjab PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Punjab PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Public Buildings and Communication & Works departments with an estimated cost of Rs 1,920.912 million.

The schemes were approved in the 61st meeting of the PDWP of fiscal year 2021-22 with Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair, here on Friday.

The approved schemes included renovation and reconstruction of Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lawrence Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs 671.877 million and construction of a new administration block at the Lahore High Court at the cost of Rs 1,249.035 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and senior representatives of provincial departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Punjab Road Lawrence All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Govt decides to further increase electricity tarif ..

Govt decides to further increase electricity tariff by Rs2.8 per unit

4 minutes ago
 Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion a ..

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

26 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

33 minutes ago
 EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - ..

EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - European Commission

9 minutes ago
 Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>