UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab PDWP Meeting Okays 6 Uplift Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:22 PM

Punjab PDWP meeting okays 6 uplift schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 12,788.55 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 12,788.55 million.

These schemes were approved in the 26th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2019-20, presided over Chairman P&D board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Blaoch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and representatives of departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Prime Minister's Health Initiative with Rs 2,789.446 million, provision of missing specialties for upgradation of DHQ Hospital Sahiwal into a teaching hospital (revised) at a cost of Rs 5,544.

023 million, construction of sewerage/drainage and water supply schemes, Rokhari, Ghundi, Dilley Wali and Mouch Tehsil Isa Khel, district Mianwali at a cost of Rs 500 million, construction of additional Ring Road Bahawalpur Railway Station to Bino Hospital via Bindra Pully-Dewan Pully-Sadar Pully-Kali Length 10.50 Km, Bahawalpur (revised) at a cost of Rs 1,161.475 million, dualization of road from Bahawalpur-Yazman Road to Chandni Chowk, Length 37.06-km, district Bahawalpur with Rs 2,793.606 million.

Another scheme of presentation on construction of New Administration Block on the premises of Lahore High Court, Lahore (discussion of design) was cleared in PDWP and also sent to CDWP for its final approval.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Water Road Rashid Sahiwal Bahawalpur Mianwali All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

14 minutes ago

Northern v Southern Punjab ends in a draw

17 minutes ago

Local markets witness fall in Gold price

35 minutes ago

GB govt bears 95 percent expenses of dialysis: Chi ..

4 minutes ago

British Airways says flights hit by glitch

4 minutes ago

LUMHS organizes 'Diabetic Foot' workshop

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.