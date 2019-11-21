Punjab PDWP meeting okays 6 uplift schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 12,788.55 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 12,788.55 million

These schemes were approved in the 26th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2019-20, presided over Chairman P&D board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Blaoch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and representatives of departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Prime Minister's Health Initiative with Rs 2,789.446 million, provision of missing specialties for upgradation of DHQ Hospital Sahiwal into a teaching hospital (revised) at a cost of Rs 5,544.

023 million, construction of sewerage/drainage and water supply schemes, Rokhari, Ghundi, Dilley Wali and Mouch Tehsil Isa Khel, district Mianwali at a cost of Rs 500 million, construction of additional Ring Road Bahawalpur Railway Station to Bino Hospital via Bindra Pully-Dewan Pully-Sadar Pully-Kali Length 10.50 Km, Bahawalpur (revised) at a cost of Rs 1,161.475 million, dualization of road from Bahawalpur-Yazman Road to Chandni Chowk, Length 37.06-km, district Bahawalpur with Rs 2,793.606 million.

Another scheme of presentation on construction of New Administration Block on the premises of Lahore High Court, Lahore (discussion of design) was cleared in PDWP and also sent to CDWP for its final approval.