UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab PDWP Okays Rs 23b Uplift Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:02 PM

Punjab PDWP Okays Rs 23b uplift schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 23.324 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 23.324 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 19th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Planning and Development board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani here.

The approved development schemes included Heritage & Urban Regeneration: Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone at the cost of Rs. 3693.460 million, Construction of Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant (44MGD) of Faisalabad City (Phase-I) (Amended) at the cost of Rs 19071.

222 million and Development Works, Construction and Rehabilitation of Roads, Streets and Public Parks, DG Khan (Umbrella PC-I) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 559.988 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

34 minutes ago

Russian Military Hardware Has No Alternatives for ..

3 minutes ago

1 hour ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad adopts strate ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt keen to conduct LG polls in merged distric ..

3 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Islamia University to have press t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.