Punjab PDWP Okays Rs 23b uplift schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 23.324 billion

These schemes were approved in the 19th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Planning and Development board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani here.

The approved development schemes included Heritage & Urban Regeneration: Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone at the cost of Rs. 3693.460 million, Construction of Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant (44MGD) of Faisalabad City (Phase-I) (Amended) at the cost of Rs 19071.

222 million and Development Works, Construction and Rehabilitation of Roads, Streets and Public Parks, DG Khan (Umbrella PC-I) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 559.988 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.