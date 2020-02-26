Punjab PDWP okays Rs 3.334b uplift schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved five developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3334.469 million.

These schemes were approved in the 37th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2019-20 and presided over by Planning and Development board (P&DB) Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

The approved development schemes included as Upgradation of Thalassemia Unit & Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 1,173.061 million, Provision of Essential Missing Equipment for Strengthening of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology at the cost of Rs.

704.208 million, solarization of Basic Health Units (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs. 449.400 million, solarization of Basic Health Units (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs. 647.467 million and promotion of fruits production in Punjab through provision of certified plants at the cost of Rs. 360.333 million.

Provincial P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all P&DB members, provincial secretaries of departments' concerned, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer CoordinationMuhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the concerned departmentsalso attended the meeting.