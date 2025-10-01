Punjab PERA force holds formal parade in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A formal parade of the newly established Punjab PERA Force was held in Sargodha Division on Wednesday.

According to the Commissioner's office spokesperson here, the ceremony was attended by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Wasim.

The Punjab PERA Force was established on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to support district administration in various tasks, including anti-encroachment drives and price control enforcement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan congratulated the personnel on their selection and emphasized the importance of performing their duties with professionalism and integrity.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Wasim stated that the PERA Force would strengthen the administration's authority, particularly in enforcing government decisions and controlling encroachments.

At the end of the parade, the PERA force officials expressed their determination that they are always ready for the rule of law, adding that public service is their mission and they will not take any pressure to implement government orders.

They said that the responsibilities will be discharged with honesty and integrity.

ADCG Rana Muhammad Abubakar and SDEO PERA force Abdul Jabbar Butt were also present on the occasion.