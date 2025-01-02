Open Menu

Punjab Police Achieve First Major Success Against Kacha Criminals In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 10:56 PM

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

Punjab Police have achieved its first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Police have achieved its first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025.

According to the details, in an encounter at Kacha Machka, Rahim Yar Khan, a dangerous gangster of the Indhar Gang was killed, and a Kalashnikov along with hundreds of bullets were recovered from his possession.

The deceased gangster was involved in the martyrdom of Sub-Inspector Ramzan and 12 other police personnel. The slain gangster was identified as Mir Hassan, alias Bega Chandia. He had a criminal record and was involved in multiple serious crimes including firing on police, kidnapping for ransom, murder, and robbery.

Machka Police had set up a checkpoint at Sutrki Bachao Bund on a tip-off about a major robbery by Tanveer Indhar's gang in the area.

Upon spotting the police, the criminals opened fire indiscriminately. In the retaliatory action by the police, one gangster was killed, while the others managed to escape. All police personnel remained unharmed in the attack, although the vehicle sustained minor damage.

The operation was conducted by DSP Bhong, all the SHOs of the circle, elite teams, and a heavy contingent of police force. The police were supported by armored vehicles and heavy weapons.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while congratulating DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the Machka Police team on the successful operation, said that establishing peace in the Kacha area is the mission, and intelligence-based targeted operations will continue until the elimination of Kacha criminals.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Attack Fire Police Kidnapping Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Robbery Rahim Yar Khan Circle Criminals All From

Recent Stories

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans tr ..

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming

2 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year i ..

Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Police achieve first major success against ..

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

1 minute ago
 PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guida ..

PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

1 minute ago
 ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in terrorism ..

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in terrorism case

2 hours ago
 Drug Control Directorate issues performance report ..

Drug Control Directorate issues performance report of 2024

2 hours ago
ATC holds jail hearings of two high-profile May-9 ..

ATC holds jail hearings of two high-profile May-9 cases

2 hours ago
 DG RDA holds consultative session with RCCI repres ..

DG RDA holds consultative session with RCCI representatives at Ring Road FWO Cam ..

2 hours ago
 Health minister annoys over absenteeism in Nahaqi ..

Health minister annoys over absenteeism in Nahaqi Satellite Hospital

2 hours ago
 'Death of a Salesman' to be staged at NAPA

'Death of a Salesman' to be staged at NAPA

2 hours ago
 IHC terminates judgment of 25 year imprisonment se ..

IHC terminates judgment of 25 year imprisonment sentence in girl murder case

2 hours ago
 27 sub-Saharan African migrants die off Tunisia in ..

27 sub-Saharan African migrants die off Tunisia in shipwrecks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan