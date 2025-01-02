Punjab Police Achieve First Major Success Against Kacha Criminals In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 10:56 PM
Punjab Police have achieved its first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Police have achieved its first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025.
According to the details, in an encounter at Kacha Machka, Rahim Yar Khan, a dangerous gangster of the Indhar Gang was killed, and a Kalashnikov along with hundreds of bullets were recovered from his possession.
The deceased gangster was involved in the martyrdom of Sub-Inspector Ramzan and 12 other police personnel. The slain gangster was identified as Mir Hassan, alias Bega Chandia. He had a criminal record and was involved in multiple serious crimes including firing on police, kidnapping for ransom, murder, and robbery.
Machka Police had set up a checkpoint at Sutrki Bachao Bund on a tip-off about a major robbery by Tanveer Indhar's gang in the area.
Upon spotting the police, the criminals opened fire indiscriminately. In the retaliatory action by the police, one gangster was killed, while the others managed to escape. All police personnel remained unharmed in the attack, although the vehicle sustained minor damage.
The operation was conducted by DSP Bhong, all the SHOs of the circle, elite teams, and a heavy contingent of police force. The police were supported by armored vehicles and heavy weapons.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while congratulating DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the Machka Police team on the successful operation, said that establishing peace in the Kacha area is the mission, and intelligence-based targeted operations will continue until the elimination of Kacha criminals.
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
