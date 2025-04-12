Punjab police achieves 90pc eviction target of illegal residents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Punjab police has deported 9,165 illegal residents out of 10,000 verified persons from the province.

The detail of the evacuation of illegal residents, including Afghans, has come to light, following which the unregistered and non-cardholders residents would be deported to their countries.

According to Punjab police sources, they have deported 9,165 illegal residents out of 10,000 verified persons.

The Punjab police has achieved 90 percent of the target of evacuation of verified illegal residents.

Sources said that the Punjab Police achieved 90 percent of the target of evacuation of verified illegal residents in just 9 days after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

After the verification, the Punjab Police has also started the process of tracing non-verified illegal residents. After tracing the illegal residents, an operation would be carried out shortly, they said.