Punjab Police allegedly killed citizen

Punjab Police has allegedly killed an innocent citizen during snap checking at Konwan Chowk area of Kallar Syedan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Punjab Police has allegedly killed an innocent citizen during snap checking at Konwan Chowk area of Kallar Syedan.Waheed Amjad, an ex-councilor and resident of Kallar Syedan, was travelling back from Rawalpindi, when 2 policemen suddenly came across his car, but driver unable to stop the car, police fired on the car, which injured Waheed Amjad.

Injured Waheed was shifted to Rawalpindi Hospital but the injuries succumbed to his death, after his death a protest started by the residents of the area, and demanded the FIR against involved police officials.

After a continuous protest, police registered a case against 5 police officials and arrested them.