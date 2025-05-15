Punjab police allocates Rs.11.62 mln for Cochlear Implants for seven officers' children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved funds amounting to Rs 11.62 million for cochlear implant surgeries of seven more children of police personnel in a meeting held on Thursday.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the IG said that, to date, cochlear implant surgeries have been successfully conducted for 34 children of police employees. These surgeries enable children with hearing impairments to gradually develop the ability to hear and speak, significantly improving their quality of life.

The upcoming surgeries will be performed at Evercare Hospital, Lahore. With the new allocations, the total funding for the cochlear implant program has reached Rs.

71.72 million.

The individual cases approved in this phase include:

Corporal Tahir Umar’s 1-year-old daughter -- Rs. 1.66 million, Constable Sarfraz Ahmed’s 2-year-old son --Rs. 1.66 million, Security Constable Rawal Mumtaz’s 2-year-old daughter -- Rs. 1.66 million, Naib Qasid Muhammad Imran’s 4-year-old daughter -- Rs. 1.66 million, ASI Samahullah’s 2-year-old son -- Rs. 1.66 million, Lady PSA Afshan Maqsood’s 2-year-old son -- Rs. 1.66 million, Constable Muhammad Asif’s 5-year-old son -- Rs. 1.66 million.

Dr Usman emphasized that the Punjab Police remains committed to the welfare of its employees and their families, especially in ensuring access to advanced medical care for children with special needs.