Punjab police approves promotion of 59 employees

Under the supervision of Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, the Training Directorate of Punjab Police has approved the time scale promotion of 59 employees serving in training institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, the Training Directorate of Punjab Police has approved the time scale promotion of 59 employees serving in training institutions.

Among those who have been promoted were the employees of Police Training College Chung Lahore, Multan, Farooqabad and Sargodha training schools.

The AIG Training has issued promotion notification of employees under time scale policy.

As many as, 27 employees of Chung College Lahore, eight employees of Police Training school Multan, eight employees of Police Training School Farooqabad and 16 employees of Police Training School Sargodha were included.

DIG Training Mehboob Aslam said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, the staff of police training institutes had been promoted according to merit, adding that priority measures were being taken for regular promotion of employees other than time scale.

The IG Punjab reiterated that departmental promotion according to merit and seniority was the fundamental right of every employee which would be given to him without delay.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed all unit heads to hold promotion board meetings regularly in their respective units and the notifications should be sent to the Central Police Office after promoting eligible employees to next posts.