Punjab Police Arrest 3 More Dangerous POs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 09:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown has been accelerated to arrest the fugitive proclaimed offenders abroad, in continuation of which, 03 more dangerous offenders were arrested from United Arab Emirates and reached Pakistan while the total number of arrests has reached 109.

According to details, Punjab Police, in connection with the initiation of murder cases, arrested 03 dangerous proclaimed offender who had fled to the United Arab Emirates, successfully bringing them back to the country.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked DIG Sikandar for his special support in the arrest and return of dangerous criminals and said that the process of arresting fugitive proclaimed offender abroad was speeded up with the cooperation and efforts of DIG Sikandar posted in Interpol.

According to the details, among the arrested proclaimed are Ali Raza wanted by Faisalabad Police, Munir Hussain wanted by Jhelum Police and Muhammad Khan wanted by DG Khan Police, the three accused had fled to UAE after committing serious crime like murder.

Punjab Police issued red notices with the help of Interpol and arrested the accused. After fulfilling the legal requirements, the accused reached Pakistan.

The IG Punjab directed to speed up the crackdown to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes like murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom and said that operations should be continued with the cooperation of FIA, Interpol and other agencies. RPOs, DPOs should regularly send reports of arrests of dangerous proclaimed offenders to the Central Police Office.

