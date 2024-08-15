Punjab Police Arrest 514 Lawbreakers On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM
A strict crackdown was carried out by the Punjab Police over various law violations, including one-wheeling and jubilant firing on the Independence Day
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A strict crackdown was carried out by the Punjab Police over various law violations, including one-wheeling and jubilant firing on the Independence Day.
A total of 514 alleged lawbreakers were arrested across the province and 461 cases were registered against them. A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that 415 suspects were arrested for one-wheeling, and 375 cases were registered across the province. Additionally, 29 suspects were arrested for jubilant firing, and 24 cases were registered.
Furthermore, 23 suspects were arrested for kite flying, and 26 cases were registered. For silencer modifications and other violations, 47 suspects were arrested, and 36 cases were registered.
the spokesperson said that 194 lawbreakers were arrested in Lahore, and 174 cases were registered over law violations. Specifically, 174 suspects were arrested for one-wheeling, and 155 cases were registered.
Moreover, 13 suspects were arrested for jubilant firing, and 7 for kite flying, resulting in the registration of 19 cases.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days5 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel6 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan6 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st8 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest8 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production8 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 208 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children8 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates9 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC9 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"9 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas9 hours ago