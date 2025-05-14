Open Menu

Punjab Police Arrest 907 In Weeklong Anti-drug Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) As part of the 'Drug-Free Punjab' campaign, Punjab Police carried out 1,447 intelligence-based raids on drug dealers' hideouts across Lahore and other districts during the past week.

According to the official spokesperson, 907 suspects involved in drug trafficking were arrested and legal cases were registered against them. Authorities seized a significant amount of narcotics, including 373 kilograms of cannabis, 30 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), 34 kilograms of heroin and 9,695 litres of liquor.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, has ordered the continuation of special operations targeting drug dealers and smugglers. He emphasised the need to dismantle the entire drug supply chain and ensure the arrest of those involved in online drug transactions.

Dr. Anwar also directed that intelligence-based operations be further intensified around educational institutions and hostels to prevent drug circulation among youth.

