Punjab Police Arrested 121 Drug Dealers In Single Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Under the supervision of IG Punjab, intelligence-based targeted operations have been intensified in Lahore and throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Under the supervision of IG Punjab, intelligence-based targeted operations have been intensified in Lahore and throughout the province.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that in a single day, 292 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts across the province, leading to the arrest of 121 accused involved in the illicit trade and the registration of 117 cases.

From the suspects, 65 kilograms of charas, 6 kilograms of heroin, and 1,414 litres of liquor were recovered.

The Spokesperson said that since the crackdown began on February 26, a total of 47,568 raids have been conducted on drug dealers' hideouts across the province.

During this period, 22,661 accused have been arrested, and 22,095 cases registered.

Additionally, 14,305 kilograms of charas, 281 kilograms of heroin, 413 kilograms of opium, 103 kilograms of ice, and over 1.75 million liters of liquor have been recovered.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers.

He emphasized the need to intensify targeted operations against modern drugs, including their purchase, online supply, and use.

The IG Punjab instructed that daily search and combing operations be carried out around educational institutions and hostels.

He also directed that criminals involved in inter-provincial and inter-district smuggling be apprehended and given appropriate legal penalties.

More Stories From Pakistan