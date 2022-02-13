Punjab police arrested 15 accused of Khanewal tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The police teams are conducting operations to arrest the main culprits involved in Khanewal tragedy.

Punjab police spokesperson said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, significant progress has been made as the police teams have identified and arrested 15 main culprits. He added that the main accused arrested include- Mohammad Yaqub, Kashif, Mohammad Riaz, Saqlain Mohammad Shaan, Asif, Nadeem, Qaiser Nazir, Abdul Ghani, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Amir, Ejaz, Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Bilal and Ali Sher.

Punjab police spokesperson said that the arrested suspects could be seen torturing Aslam with bricks and sticks and provisions of terrorism and serious crimes have been imposed against the arrested suspects.

The process of arresting and identifying the accused is underway.

Police have so far arrested a total of 85 suspects, with the main suspects being identified.

According to the spokesperson, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan are personally supervising the entire operation and police teams are conducting raids to nab more accused.

The spokesperson said that all the miscreants who took the law into their own hands would be brought to book and the legal proceedings would be completed as soon as possible.