UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Arrested 15 Accused Of Khanewal Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Punjab police arrested 15 accused of Khanewal tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The police teams are conducting operations to arrest the main culprits involved in Khanewal tragedy.

Punjab police spokesperson said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, significant progress has been made as the police teams have identified and arrested 15 main culprits. He added that the main accused arrested include- Mohammad Yaqub, Kashif, Mohammad Riaz, Saqlain Mohammad Shaan, Asif, Nadeem, Qaiser Nazir, Abdul Ghani, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Amir, Ejaz, Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Bilal and Ali Sher.

Punjab police spokesperson said that the arrested suspects could be seen torturing Aslam with bricks and sticks and provisions of terrorism and serious crimes have been imposed against the arrested suspects.

The process of arresting and identifying the accused is underway.

Police have so far arrested a total of 85 suspects, with the main suspects being identified.

According to the spokesperson, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan are personally supervising the entire operation and police teams are conducting raids to nab more accused.

The spokesperson said that all the miscreants who took the law into their own hands would be brought to book and the legal proceedings would be completed as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Progress Khanewal Mohammad Amir All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

43 minutes ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

43 minutes ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

57 minutes ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

57 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>