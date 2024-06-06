Open Menu

Punjab Police Arrested More Than 16000 Dangerous Criminal In May

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Police teams arrested more than 16,000 dangerous criminals across the province in the previous month of May

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police teams arrested more than 16,000 dangerous criminals across the province in the previous month of May.

According to the details, Police teams arrested more than 7,500 wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders of robbery, murder and other crimes. As many as 5165 judicial fugitives wanted in various cases were also arrested in the crackdown while more than 3000 (habitual criminals) target offenders were also arrested and put behind the bars.

Punjab Police Spokesman said that the police teams also arrested 893 criminals of 355 criminal gangs during the operations.

More than 29 crore rupees worth of stolen goods recovered from the criminals were handed over to the original owners.

Punjab Police Spokesman further said that so far this year, police teams have extradited more than 40 proclaimed offenders wanted for murder, kidnapping and other crimes from foreign countries and transferred them to Pakistan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the police teams to perform their duties more diligently. He directed to focus on investigation, with effective use of modern technology and arrest more criminals and brought them to the justice.

The IG Punjab said that RPOs, DPOs should personally supervise the crackdown and targeted operations against criminals.

