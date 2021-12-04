UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Arrested Over 100 Suspects In Sialkot Incident

Punjab police arrested over 100 suspects in Sialkot incident

A police spokesperson says that a case has been registered under the provisions of terrorism Act on the police complaint.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Punjab police have arrested more than 100 accused, including the two main accused, in the Sialkot incident and registered a case in this regard.

According to a handout issued by Punjab police spokesman in Lahore, a case has been registered under the provisions of terrorism act on the police complaint.

He said the role of the arrested people involved in the incident is being determined through the CCTV footage.

The spokesman said all the accused involved in this tragic incident would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the prompt action taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, regarding the Sialkot incident.

In a statement, the President said this incident is definitely very sad and shameful, and not religious in any way whatsoever.

He said islam is a religion that established cannons of deliberative justice rather than mob lynching.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while condemning the murder of a Srilankan man in Sialkot, directed all out support to civil administration to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

The Army Chief said such extra judicial vigilantism could not be condoned at any cost.

