Punjab Police Arrests 23,701 Individuals In 43,693 Raids So Far In 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Police on Wednesday ramped up its anti-narcotics operations under the provincial government’s ‘Drug-Free Punjab’ campaign,with tens of thousands of raids conducted across the province this year.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson,a total of 43,693 raids were carried out on suspected drug dens since the beginning of the year,leading to the arrest of 23,701 individuals allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Criminal cases have been registered against all suspects,he added.
Significant quantities of drugs were recovered during these operations,including,14,521kg of hashish,1,120kg of heroin,645kg of crystal methamphetamine(ice),2,119kg of opium and over 353,000 litres of liquor.
In the past 24 hours alone,police conducted 210 raids,arresting 113 suspects and recovering 44kg of hashish,8kg of ice,1kg of heroin and 1,490 litres of liquor.
Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr.Usman Anwar has directed all units to further intensify special operations against drug traffickers and dismantle supply networks."All individuals involved in the supply chain must be apprehended and punished under the law,"the IG said.
He also instructed law enforcement to expedite operations targeting drug distribution near educational institutions and hostels,calling for swift action against those endangering the youth.
