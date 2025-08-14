Punjab Police celebrate 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police on Thursday marked the 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour across the province, including the provincial capital Lahore.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, special prayers and Quran recitations were held in mosques located in police lines and offices, seeking peace and prosperity for the country. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at police offices and lines in all districts, attended by RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, senior officers, police personnel and families of martyred officers. Smartly turned-out police contingents presented salute to the national flag.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr.

Usman Anwar, said Punjab Police stands united with the nation in celebrating Independence Day and honours the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and security.

Police buildings, stations and offices across the province have been decorated with colourful lights to mark the occasion, the IGP said.

Dr. Usman paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unmatched bravery, sacrifices and dedication to defending the country. He said Punjab Police has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the military in protecting the nation.

The IGP urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day in a responsible manner, upholding national dignity and cultural values