Punjab Police, Child Protection Bureau To Cooperate For Protection Of Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmed visited the Central Police Office here on Friday and met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.
She was accompanied by Director General of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Aftab Ahmed and Director of the Bureau Shafiq, among other officers.
During the meeting, it was agreed to further promote mutual cooperation for protection and rescue of victims of child abuse, forced labour, and violence.
The IGP said that full security is being provided to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau's teams during their child rescue operations in all districts. He mentioned that child protection and rescue monitoring system feature will be included on the police's central dashboard.
Nomination of police focal persons in all districts to rescue children who are victims of begging, forced labour, and violence was also discussed.
The IGP said that Tahaffuz centres, Tahaffuz Manzil foster home, and the Child Protection Bureau would be interlinked in all districts, including Lahore. He said that coordination between the Punjab Police and the Child Protection Bureau is being further improved for the protection of street children.
Chairperson of the CP&WB Sarah Ahmad said that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau is facing significant challenges with limited resources. She appreciated the cooperation and efforts of the Punjab Police for the protection of children and victims of exploitation. She said that public awareness campaigns and intelligence-based operations for the elimination of child labour will continue with the cooperation of the Punjab Police.
AIG Admin and Security Rizwan Ahmed Khan was also present.
