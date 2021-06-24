Punjab Police close to arrest Johar Town blast accused: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said the Punjab Police has achieved great success in the investigation of Johar Town, Lahore blast incident.

In a video statement, the federal minister said Punjab Police was close to arrest the blast accused and would bring good news to people soon.

He said those who want to spread chaos in the country and bring pressure on Pakistan would fail in their motives. "Pakistan will never come under any pressure", he added.

The federal minister stated that 86 percent of the Afghanistan border has been fenced while rest of the fencing work would be completed within one and a half month.

Similarly, 46 percent of the fencing work on Iran border has been done so far under the supervision of his ministry and would be completed during the current year, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said the Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has brought political and economic stability in the country, defeating the COVID-19 challenges. "Such progress is not acceptable to the enemies of Pakistan, therefore, they have chosen the path of terrorism but will fail in their nefarious designs", he said.

"The people of Pakistan will continue their journey of peace, stability and development in this country together with the Pakistan Army," he noted.