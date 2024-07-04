Punjab Police completes security arrangements for majalis, processions in province

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has said that in view of the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram, Punjab Police has completed security arrangements for Majalis and processions in all districts of the province, including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has said that in view of the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram, Punjab Police has completed security arrangements for Majalis and processions in all districts of the province, including Lahore.

A comprehensive and improved strategy has been devised for the security of mourning processions and Majalis across the province, foolproof security will be provided to Majalis and processions in all the districts, he added.

The IG Punjab said that more than 38,000 Majalis and over 10,700 processions will be held across the province during the ten days of Muharram. More than 457,000 officers and personnel will perform security duties across the province from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the personnel have been deployed according to the number of processions and Majalis on each day of Muharram. In the provincial capital, over 28,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for Muharram security. The IG Punjab said that over 66,000 volunteers will also assist in the security arrangements for Majalis, and more than 45,000 volunteers will help in security arrangements for processions. CTD, Special Branch, Traffic Police, Dolphin, PERU, and other field formations will perform their duties in the Muharram security arrangements. He said that 633 points across the province and 283 points in Lahore have been declared flashpoints. Similarly, 54 points in Lahore are highly sensitive, and 229 points are sensitive.

Across the province, 586 points are sensitive overall, with 146 points deemed highly sensitive, where additional personnel will be deployed, he added.

The Inspector General has directed the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure proactive coordination with peace committees and organizers of processions and gatherings to resolve all issues beforehand. In all districts including Lahore, processions and majalis will not be allowed at any other place except the approved routes and venues. The IG Punjab directed that strict implementation of Loudspeaker Act will be ensured. In view of the risk of incitement, the movement of persons included in the Fourth schedule will be closely monitored. He said that the security SOPs of the Home Department should be implemented properly. CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates will be used for checking at sensitive locations. He made it clear that the offenders guilty of spreading hateful content on social media will not get any exemption and will face stringent legal action. He emphasized that RPOs, CPOs (City Police Officers), and DPOs will personally supervise Muharram security arrangements, ensure regular field visits.

The IG Punjab said that control rooms will be active in all districts, maintaining round-the-clock coordination with the central police office's main control room.