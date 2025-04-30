Open Menu

Punjab Police Concludes 16th Youth Internship Batch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Police concludes 16th youth internship batch

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the 16th batch of the Punjab Police Youth Internship Program concluded successfully in Gujrat, aimed at promoting community policing.

A ceremony was held at the District Police Office (DPO) Complex Gujrat, where SP Investigation Meher Muhammad Riaz Naz distributed certificates and badges among the participating students.Speaking on the occasion, he said the internship program plays a vital role in bridging the gap between the police and the public while fostering better understanding of police operations among youth.

During the program, students received hands-on exposure to key departments, including police stations, the IT wing, law and order, cybercrime, traffic regulations, women's safety, child protection, Khidmat Markaz, Tahafuz Markaz, Misaq Center, Command and Control Center, and Smart Safe City initiatives.

SP Riaz Naz emphasized that the Punjab Police will continue to engage youth through such programs to promote public trust and modern policing practices.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

2 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

24 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

24 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

24 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan