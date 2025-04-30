Punjab Police Concludes 16th Youth Internship Batch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the 16th batch of the Punjab Police Youth Internship Program concluded successfully in Gujrat, aimed at promoting community policing.
A ceremony was held at the District Police Office (DPO) Complex Gujrat, where SP Investigation Meher Muhammad Riaz Naz distributed certificates and badges among the participating students.Speaking on the occasion, he said the internship program plays a vital role in bridging the gap between the police and the public while fostering better understanding of police operations among youth.
During the program, students received hands-on exposure to key departments, including police stations, the IT wing, law and order, cybercrime, traffic regulations, women's safety, child protection, Khidmat Markaz, Tahafuz Markaz, Misaq Center, Command and Control Center, and Smart Safe City initiatives.
SP Riaz Naz emphasized that the Punjab Police will continue to engage youth through such programs to promote public trust and modern policing practices.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police concludes 16th youth internship batch5 minutes ago
-
Meta launches its new AI App for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook , messenger users5 minutes ago
-
HEC holds graduation ceremony of 300 Afghan students5 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to defend Pakistan: PA speaker5 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad on current regional situation5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman opens new office in DG Khan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to enter new era of prosperity through digital transformation: Shaza15 minutes ago
-
Modi narrative crumbles as Indian general admits false flag tactics: says Saif15 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Deputy Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits PPP SG residence, discusses party matters15 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers15 minutes ago
-
India’s narrative fails, Pakistan will respond unitedly to aggression: Barrister Gohar25 minutes ago