Punjab Police concludes 16th youth internship batch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the 16th batch of the Punjab Police Youth Internship Program concluded successfully in Gujrat, aimed at promoting community policing.

A ceremony was held at the District Police Office (DPO) Complex Gujrat, where SP Investigation Meher Muhammad Riaz Naz distributed certificates and badges among the participating students.Speaking on the occasion, he said the internship program plays a vital role in bridging the gap between the police and the public while fostering better understanding of police operations among youth.

During the program, students received hands-on exposure to key departments, including police stations, the IT wing, law and order, cybercrime, traffic regulations, women's safety, child protection, Khidmat Markaz, Tahafuz Markaz, Misaq Center, Command and Control Center, and Smart Safe City initiatives.

SP Riaz Naz emphasized that the Punjab Police will continue to engage youth through such programs to promote public trust and modern policing practices.