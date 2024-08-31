Punjab police conduct 305 raids on drug dealers hideouts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The anti-narcotics intelligence-based operations had been intensified across the province,

including the city.

In a single day, 305 raids were conducted on drug dealers hideouts across the province,

including Lahore.

A Punjab police spokesperson briefed that 115 accused were arrested and 115 cases were

registered while 56-kg of hashish, 2-kg of heroin, and 1,144 liters of liquor were recovered.

The spokesperson said since February, 18,163 raids had been conducted on drug dealers hideouts

across the province and 22,928 accused were arrested, and 22,360 cases had

been registered.

The police recovered 14,577-kg of hashish, 288-kg of heroin, 423-kg of opium, 109-kg of ice

and over 1.761 million liters of liquor.