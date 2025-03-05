Open Menu

Punjab Police Conducted 437 Search, Sweep Operations Across Province During 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Punjab police conducted 437 search, sweep operations across province during 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, security has been increased across Punjab in the context of the current national situation and ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. Intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock exercises are ongoing across Punjab.

As many as 437 search and sweep operations were conducted across Punjab in the last 24 hours. During the search operations, 38 proclaimed offenders and 115 accused involved in heinous crimes were arrested, besides recovering 03 Kalashnikovs, 16 guns, 19 handguns and hundreds of bullets from the possession of the accused, while 24 kilograms of charas, 01 kilogram of heroin and other drugs were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The IG Punjab said that mock exercises of Punjab Police are also underway to wipe out terrorists and criminal elements. Teams of Punjab Police, CTD, Special Branch, Elite Force and Rescue 1122 are participating in the mock exercises.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Punjab Police will continue preventive measures including search and sweep operations and mock exercises to protect the country and nation.

