Punjab police conducted 79,709 raids against drug dealers this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) During the ongoing year, 79,709 raids were conducted on drug-dealers' hideouts so far, resulting in the arrest of 44,281 accused and the registration of 44,225 cases.

Confiscated items included 30,576 kilograms of charas, 681 kilograms of heroin, 306 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine), and over 726,000 litres of liquor. Additionally, 1,240 individuals suffering from drug addiction were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

Regarding ongoing operations in the provincial capital, Punjab Police spokesperson shared that 7,260 raids were carried out this year on drug dealers' hideouts in Lahore, leading to the arrest of 7,487 accused and the registration of 7,260 cases.

These raids resulted in the recovery of 5,353 kilograms of charas, 236 kilograms of heroin, 131 kilograms of ice, and nearly 50,000 liters of alcohol.

IG Punjab has directed that the intensification of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, with a focus on modern drugs, their online supply, and usage. He also directed daily search and combing operations around educational institutions and hostels, ensuring that all individuals involved in the drug supply chain are brought to justice and face strict punishments.