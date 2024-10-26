Open Menu

Punjab Police Conducted 88,763 Raids On Drug Hideouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Punjab police conducted 88,763 raids on drug hideouts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The anti-narcotics operations have been intensified in Punjab under the supervision of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and a total of 88,763 raids were conducted on drug-dealer hideouts this year, leading to the arrest of 49,504 accused, and 49,006 cases were registered.

Seized from the suspects were 29,983 kilograms of charas, 847 kilograms of heroin, 1,349 kilograms of opium, 367 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), and more than 810,000 liters of alcohol. Additionally, 1,269 individuals suffering from drug addiction were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

According to the spokesperson Punjab Police, in the provincial capital alone, 8,150 raids were conducted this year at drug dealers' hideouts, leading to the arrest of 8,422 accused and the registration of 8,149 cases.

The seized items included 6,174 kilograms of charas, 251 kilograms of heroin, 304 kilograms of opium, 149 kilograms of ice, and 56,984 liters of alcohol.

IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to further accelerate special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, emphasizing the need to bring more accused involved in the drug supply chain to justice and ensure they receive strict punishments.

Related Topics

Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

8 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

11 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

11 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

20 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

20 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

20 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

20 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan