Punjab police conducted 88,763 raids on drug hideouts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The anti-narcotics operations have been intensified in Punjab under the supervision of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and a total of 88,763 raids were conducted on drug-dealer hideouts this year, leading to the arrest of 49,504 accused, and 49,006 cases were registered.

Seized from the suspects were 29,983 kilograms of charas, 847 kilograms of heroin, 1,349 kilograms of opium, 367 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), and more than 810,000 liters of alcohol. Additionally, 1,269 individuals suffering from drug addiction were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

According to the spokesperson Punjab Police, in the provincial capital alone, 8,150 raids were conducted this year at drug dealers' hideouts, leading to the arrest of 8,422 accused and the registration of 8,149 cases.

The seized items included 6,174 kilograms of charas, 251 kilograms of heroin, 304 kilograms of opium, 149 kilograms of ice, and 56,984 liters of alcohol.

IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to further accelerate special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, emphasizing the need to bring more accused involved in the drug supply chain to justice and ensure they receive strict punishments.