Punjab Police Conducted 93,209 Raids During This Year
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) During the current year, police have conducted 93,209 raids so far, targeting drug-dealers’ hideouts, leading to the arrest of 52,334 accused and registration of 51,618 cases.
The operations resulted in seizure of 31,855 kilograms of charas, 972 kilograms of heroin, 1,437 kilograms of opium, 409 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and over 847,000 litres of liquor.
Additionally, 1,269 individuals struggling with drug addiction were admitted to rehabilitation centres for treatment.
Highlighting the crackdown within the provincial capital, Punjab police spokesperson shared that 8,547 raids were conducted in Lahore, leading to 8,832 arrests and the registration of 8,546 cases.
The seized substances in Lahore included 6,512 kilograms of charas, 257 kilograms of heroin, 314 kilograms of opium, 159 kilograms of crystal meth, and 59,298 liters of liquor.
